Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $826.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

