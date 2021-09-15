Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $498.76

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.51 and a 200-day moving average of $445.12. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

