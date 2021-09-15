U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

