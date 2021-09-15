Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 858 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

