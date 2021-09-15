Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

