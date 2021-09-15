PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $283.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.