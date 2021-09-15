UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after buying an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

