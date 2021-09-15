TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $419,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

