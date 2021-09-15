Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $780,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Plexus by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,440. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

