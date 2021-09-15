Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 1,439 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter worth $1,093,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,680. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

