Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 317,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 239,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 108,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10.

