Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.32. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.