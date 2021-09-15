Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 245 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after buying an additional 186,453 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. 32,983 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.