River Road Asset Management LLC Has $33.24 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 589.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,587 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

