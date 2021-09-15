Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 7,468 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.14. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,480. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

