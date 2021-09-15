Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

