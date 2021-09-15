Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of INT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

