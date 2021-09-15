Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.22. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 183,871 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 287,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

