Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.70. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

