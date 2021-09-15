Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.70

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 1219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

