Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGIEY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

