Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCDO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 37.50 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,821.50 ($23.80). 443,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,144. The company has a market cap of £13.68 billion and a PE ratio of -92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,891.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,981.55. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Insiders bought a total of 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

