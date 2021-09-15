Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

