Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in August

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DFMTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
