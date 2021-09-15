Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in August

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DFMTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

