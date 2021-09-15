American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $298.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.29.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

American Tower stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.52. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

