Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of AEF stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
