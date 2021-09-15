Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXLG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 537,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $397.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.