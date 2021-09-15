Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.