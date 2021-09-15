SmartKey (SKEY) Market Capitalization Hits $43.37 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $621,413.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

