-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,053. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

