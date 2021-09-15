Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 5,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,851. The stock has a market cap of $568.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.