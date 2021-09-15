Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,564. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

