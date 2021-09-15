Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18. Kaspien has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.