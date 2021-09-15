National Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.92 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,815,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. 125,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,700. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

