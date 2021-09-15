MCF Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

