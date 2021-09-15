Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,289 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $257,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.