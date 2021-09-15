Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 61,444 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

