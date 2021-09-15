National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,215 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 377,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

