Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 5,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

