Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 881.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

