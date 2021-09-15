Empirical Finance LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 42.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $262.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

