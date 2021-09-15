Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 350 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

