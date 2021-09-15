PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.