$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $256.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.85 million and the highest is $271.70 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,270,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

