$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $663.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

ENSG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,689. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

