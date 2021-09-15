Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $110,869,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.