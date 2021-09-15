Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.07. 244,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.36.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,110,140.85.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

