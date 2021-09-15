Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.
TSE:WEF traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.07. 244,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.36.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
