GXChain Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,570,525 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

