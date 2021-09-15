TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $332,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 11,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,017. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

