OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,146. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

